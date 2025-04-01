Ticket Sales Soar for WWE Backlash 2025 as John Cena's Farewell Nears

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has officially announced that this year’s Backlash premium live event will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Saturday, May 10. The event adds another major milestone to St. Louis' impressive history with WWE, joining the ranks of past high-profile shows such as Survivor Series, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble.

Backlash 2025 follows last year's record-setting edition in Lyon, France, which made history as the highest-grossing arena event WWE has ever produced. That event completely sold out, and WWE is looking to match or even surpass that energy with a passionate St. Louis crowd.

Adding to the excitement, hometown favorite Randy Orton is confirmed to appear. He will be joined by none other than John Cena, who will be making his first Backlash appearance since 2009 as part of his ongoing farewell tour. The presence of both Orton and Cena promises a star-studded night that could be one for the ages.

The momentum is already building. According to WrestleTix, 11,264 tickets have been distributed so far out of a currently configured 15,045 seats. That number reflects a sharp increase of nearly 2,000 tickets within the past week alone. With more than 40 days remaining until the show, only 3,781 seats are left unclaimed.

To put things in perspective, the October 7, 2024 episode of Monday Night RAW at the same venue brought in 8,296 fans. WWE is also working with a larger configuration this time, with 17,373 total seats mapped out.