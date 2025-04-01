Kelly Kelly Reveals Her Dream Return to WWE and Hall of Fame Hopes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly—real name Barbie Blank—discussed the current WWE product and her potential return to the ring. Reflecting on her wrestling career and aspirations, Kelly Kelly shared that she still harbors the desire to compete again, especially for a very personal reason.

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they will call me for another Rumble,” she said. “Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.”

Kelly Kelly, who held the WWE Divas Championship during her tenure, last competed for the company at the 2022 Royal Rumble, making a one-night return as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.