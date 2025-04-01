WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Kelly Kelly Reveals Her Dream Return to WWE and Hall of Fame Hopes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 01, 2025

Kelly Kelly Reveals Her Dream Return to WWE and Hall of Fame Hopes

During a recent appearance on Byron Scott’s Fast Break, former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly—real name Barbie Blank—discussed the current WWE product and her potential return to the ring. Reflecting on her wrestling career and aspirations, Kelly Kelly shared that she still harbors the desire to compete again, especially for a very personal reason.

“My dream is for my kids to see me wrestle. Hopefully, I get in the Hall of Fame one day. I go to the shows and WWE, maybe they will call me for another Rumble,” she said. “Who knows. I would definitely come back for that.”

Kelly Kelly, who held the WWE Divas Championship during her tenure, last competed for the company at the 2022 Royal Rumble, making a one-night return as a surprise entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match.


#wwe #kelly kelly #barbie blank

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π