AEW Dynamite Reportedly Averages Over 1 Million Viewers on Max

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 01, 2025

AEW Dynamite continues to see solid performance across both traditional and streaming platforms. According to BJ Bethel of SEScoops, the show draws approximately 500,000 viewers on Max within the first 24 hours following its live airing. When this number is combined with the live audience watching on TBS, AEW Dynamite garners an estimated total of between 1 million and 1.2 million viewers on its debut day.

Bethel further reports that viewers are consuming roughly 60 million minutes of Dynamite content per episode, with minor fluctuations depending on the week. Notably, Dynamite has even outperformed several major NHL broadcasts on Max, highlighting its growing traction on streaming.

Dave Meltzer added additional insights on Wrestling Observer Radio, stating, “Basically the number 1.5 million for Dynamite and 1 million for Collision is the number of viewers on a typical show that will watch a portion of the show on television within a couple of days.”

AEW Dynamite has been available on both TBS and Max since the beginning of 2025 as part of a new broadcast agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal, which runs through the end of 2027, is reportedly valued at approximately $185 million annually.

