Shane McMahon Returns to WWE in Executive Role to Lead Historic WWE-AEW Partnership

In a groundbreaking announcement, WWE and AEW have officially confirmed a historic multi-year partnership just weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Additionally, Shane McMahon has officially returned to WWE in an executive capacity and will lead the newly formed alliance, putting an end to months of speculation following his meeting with AEW President Tony Khan last year.

This unprecedented collaboration marks the first time the two leading American wrestling promotions will work together, something previously thought impossible under the former WWE regime. While full details of the agreement remain under wraps, a press release from WWE indicates the deal will include talent exchanges, co-branded events, and joint media initiatives.

WWE is reportedly exploring a potential working relationship with AEW, with backstage rumblings indicating that discussions have been quietly ongoing for some time. According to those close to the situation, Shane McMahon has played a crucial role behind the scenes in helping to bring the two companies closer together. His return told the fold is very much welcomed and being viewed as a bold and calculated step in WWE's broader strategic direction, now being shaped under the guidance of Paul "Triple H" Levesque and TKO Group Holdings. This development comes as WWE continues to strengthen its cross-promotional efforts, building on its existing collaboration with TNA Wrestling, which has already produced multiple crossover appearances between NXT and IMPACT! Wrestling talent. The AEW partnership is expected to extend to the main roster and feature more high profile crossovers.

The announcement’s timing, arriving so near to WrestleMania 41, is being seen as particularly noteworthy. Las Vegas has long served as a strong market for AEW, playing host to its flagship pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, along with several other major events. While this year's Double or Nothing is set to take place in Glendale, Arizona, AEW is still anticipated to retain a visible and impactful presence in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend.

A WWE source stated, "WWE is bolder and much more confident in its abilities to work and allow talent to work with other promotions than ever before. Gone are the days of closing doors and pretending other companies do not exist. There is a real appetite now to shake things up and create moments fans never thought they would see."

WWE and AEW issued the following:

WWE Superstars and AEW Stars to Appear Across Weekly WWE and AEW Programming, WWE Premium Live Events and AEW Pay-Per-Views

April 1, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and All Elite Wrestling LLC, one of the world’s top wrestling brands, today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and AEW programming for talent.

The agreement will enable talent to garner additional exposure across key WWE and AEW programming, including weekly flagship shows such as RAW, SmackDown and NXT – which airs live on Netflix and USA Network – and AEW Dynamite and Collision which air on TNT and TBS, select WWE Premium Live Events and AEW pay-per-views.

“This groundbreaking partnership proves that collaboration and competition can coexist,” said Tony Khan, President of All Elite Wrestling. “Our partnership enables the All Elite Wrestling brand and its exceptional athletes to connect with a broader audience while offering WWE and AEW stars the opportunity to open the forbidden door for dream matches and unforgettable moments. Together, we are uniting two of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. Ultimately, it is the fans who have gained the most from this crossover and collaborative effort.”

"I am excited to be back with WWE and to play a role in expanding and evolving our partnership with All Elite Wrestling and its outstanding roster of athletes," said Shane McMahon upon his return to WWE. "This collaboration opens the door to fresh opportunities, allowing us to spotlight our incredible talent and extend our presence across the professional wrestling world."

