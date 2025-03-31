John Cena Reveals Past Skin Cancer Diagnosis Amid Neutrogena Campaign Launch

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

John Cena has revealed he was previously diagnosed with skin cancer, opening up about the experience as he teams with Neutrogena for their new “Sunscreen You Can’t See” campaign.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Cena explained the circumstances around his diagnosis, revealing how his earlier approach to sun protection was careless.

“I was stubborn. I did not want to have a routine and I also thought the problem would never reach me. It is one of those things where I had a ton of exposure with minimal protection and it caught up with me,” he shared. “It was not until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec. I was very lucky to have a great dermatologist who kind of, I guess for lack of a better term, held me by the hand and let me know that I was not alone. The stats on this are overwhelming, but as much as I learn about them, those numbers do not mean anything. I think the best way to hammer home a point is human-to-human connection. And I as a human can tell you: Man, that phone call is not what you want to get because it is unpredictable and you do not know how bad it is going to be.”

Cena went on to explain that the diagnosis was not an isolated incident.

“A year later I went back and had another spot removed close to my right shoulder. It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you will be able to see them,” he added.

With his new campaign, Cena aims to spread awareness about the importance of sun protection and regular skin checks, especially among those with high sun exposure.

Cena is also set to appear on Monday Night Raw as he continues to build momentum heading into WrestleMania 41, where he is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.