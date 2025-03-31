Bret Hart and Steve Austin Set to Receive First-Ever WWE Immortal Moment Award

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE issued the following:

BRET “THE HITMAN” HART & “STONE COLD” STEVE AUSTIN TO RECEIVE INAUGURAL “WWE IMMORTAL MOMENT” AWARD AT 2025 WWE HALL OF FAME CEREMONY ON FRIDAY, APRIL 18

March 31, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that WWE Hall of Famers Bret “The Hitman” Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will receive the inaugural “WWE Immortal Moment” award in-person at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday, April 18 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The first-of-its-kind recognition pays homage to their seminal moment at WrestleMania® 13 in 1997 at the Rosemont Horizon in Chicago, where Austin became an unlikely hero thanks to a gutsy, albeit losing, effort against Hart in a “Submission Match” that featured Ken Shamrock as a special guest referee.

Leveraging Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, Typhoon and Earthquake of The Natural Disasters, and other inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony are available via https://www.Ticketmaster.com. More details on WrestleMania week events at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will stream live in the U.S. on Peacock and WWE social channels starting at 10pm PT.

