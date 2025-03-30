Kurt Angle Reunites with Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross at GalaxyCon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are widely regarded as one of the most iconic commentary teams in professional wrestling history. Whenever the two legends are spotted together, it sparks nostalgia and excitement among fans. That was certainly the case recently when the duo reunited at GalaxyCon in Richmond.

Their reunion was shared by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who posted a photo on Twitter featuring himself alongside Ross and Lawler. Angle fondly recalled their time working together and had high praise for the pair.

“Incredible memories came back to life when I met up with the GREATEST commentating duo of all time @JerryLawler and @JRsBBQ …at Galaxy Con- Great seeing you both again!!!”

Although they are no longer on commentary together, both men remain involved in the industry. Jerry Lawler continues to be under a WWE Legends contract, maintaining a connection to the company through various appearances and projects. Meanwhile, Jim Ross plays a key role in AEW, contributing to pay-per-view broadcasts as part of their commentary team.