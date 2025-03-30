WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Kurt Angle Reunites with Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross at GalaxyCon

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Kurt Angle Reunites with Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross at GalaxyCon

Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler are widely regarded as one of the most iconic commentary teams in professional wrestling history. Whenever the two legends are spotted together, it sparks nostalgia and excitement among fans. That was certainly the case recently when the duo reunited at GalaxyCon in Richmond.

Their reunion was shared by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who posted a photo on Twitter featuring himself alongside Ross and Lawler. Angle fondly recalled their time working together and had high praise for the pair.

“Incredible memories came back to life when I met up with the GREATEST commentating duo of all time @JerryLawler and @JRsBBQ …at Galaxy Con- Great seeing you both again!!!”

Although they are no longer on commentary together, both men remain involved in the industry. Jerry Lawler continues to be under a WWE Legends contract, maintaining a connection to the company through various appearances and projects. Meanwhile, Jim Ross plays a key role in AEW, contributing to pay-per-view broadcasts as part of their commentary team.

CM Punk Jokes After Another Cage Loss: “I Strictly Do Cage Matches Now”

During WWE’s recent live event in Vienna, Austria, CM Punk challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship inside a steel ca [...]

— Ben Kerin Mar 30, 2025 03:39PM


#wwe #jim ross #jerry lawler #kurt angle #galaxycon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π