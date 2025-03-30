CM Punk Jokes After Another Cage Loss: “I Strictly Do Cage Matches Now”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During WWE’s recent live event in Vienna, Austria, CM Punk challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship inside a steel cage. It was another hard-hitting battle, but Punk came up short. After the match, he took to Instagram to thank fans and poke fun at his recent trend of brutal matches.

“I strictly do cage matches now. No biggie. Thank you Vienna!” Punk wrote on his Instagram story, embracing his growing string of high-stakes battles—and losses.

This marks another cage loss to Gunther for Punk, who previously fell short in a similar match against him. He also lost a cage match to Seth Rollins at Madison Square Garden, where Roman Reigns interfered and cost him the win.

Despite the setbacks, Punk is staying focused. He is set for a massive triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 against Reigns and Rollins, finally landing the main event spot he has chased for years.