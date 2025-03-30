Saraya Reveals Why Fan Criticism of Her AEW Run Does Not Bother Her

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Saraya has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling, closing a significant chapter in her career with no regrets. Though her time with AEW sparked mixed reactions from fans, the former AEW Women’s World Champion looks back fondly on her run and the experiences it gave her.

In a candid conversation with Busted Open Radio, Saraya reflected on her AEW tenure, addressing both the highs and the criticisms. While some viewers felt her booking and character presentation fell short, Saraya herself does not carry the same frustrations, choosing instead to focus on the relationships she formed and the memories made.

“I’m really happy I got the stories that I got because I got to hang with wonderful women and I got to help Toni [Storm] in a way at the beginning, I got to hang with Ruby [Soho]. I got to be with Harley [Cameron]. She’s such a big superstar,” Saraya shared, highlighting her gratitude for the women she worked alongside.

Her AEW journey saw her rise to championship status when she captured the AEW Women’s World Title at All In 2023—a career highlight that took place in front of a massive crowd in her home country of England. She also helped lead The Outcasts faction, aligning with Storm, Soho, and Cameron during her run. While not every creative direction matched her vision, Saraya said the atmosphere backstage made up for any on-screen shortcomings.

“Even if not everyone was happy with the way storylines were or how I was portrayed, I had a great time. I had a great time behind the scenes. I was having fun.”

As for what comes next, Saraya left the door wide open for a return to the ring at some point in the future. Though her AEW chapter has ended, her wrestling journey appears far from over.

“This isn’t the end of my wrestling career. Maybe I’ll do something down the line that everyone will be proud of and love,” she said. “If you didn’t like what I was doing, that’s perfectly fine. Everyone is allowed to have their opinion. Even I, sometimes, was like, ‘I wish we could be doing XYZ,’ but I was having a great time behind the scenes.”