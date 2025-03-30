WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Channels Vince McMahon in Explosive AEW Collision Moment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 30, 2025

Dax Harwood shocked AEW fans on the March 29 episode of Collision when he snapped on his own tag team partner, Cash Wheeler. Harwood shoved Wheeler during the segment, leaving fans stunned — and then took things a step further by quoting a legendary and controversial Vince McMahon moment.

Posting on Instagram after the show, Harwood shared several photos from the segment and included the caption:
“Frustrated isn’t the gahdamn word for it…”

That line is directly lifted from a fiery Vince McMahon and Bret Hart segment on Monday Night RAW in 1997, where Hart famously unleashed a scathing rant following a steel cage match loss.

Harwood, a known Bret Hart fan, seems to be channeling that same raw emotion, and the post may be a signal that tensions within FTR are boiling over. With growing speculation about a possible split or major storyline shift for the team, all eyes will be on what comes next.


