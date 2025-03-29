WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Drew McIntyre Injured by Real Glass During Brutal WWE SmackDown Segment

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 29, 2025

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, chaos erupted in the parking lot when Damian Priest unleashed a savage assault on Drew McIntyre, culminating in McIntyre being hurled through a car window. Shortly after the attack, CM Punk arrived on the scene and walked by smirking, clearly amused by the carnage—a reaction underscored by the long-standing animosity between him and McIntyre.

In the aftermath, McIntyre took to social media to share that he had gotten “real glass” in his eye as a result of the incident. His use of the phrase “real glass” did not go unnoticed by fans, as it was a pointed nod to a controversial moment in wrestling history involving CM Punk and Jack Perry during AEW’s All In: London event in 2023.

That backstage altercation was sparked when Perry made a live comment referencing Punk’s disapproval of using real glass in a segment on AEW Collision. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation that led to both men being suspended and eventually to Punk’s termination from the company.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s claim about glass in his eye was not just a reference or a work—he did, in fact, suffer a legitimate injury during the attack.

