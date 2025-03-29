Drew McIntyre Injured by Real Glass During Brutal WWE SmackDown Segment

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, chaos erupted in the parking lot when Damian Priest unleashed a savage assault on Drew McIntyre, culminating in McIntyre being hurled through a car window. Shortly after the attack, CM Punk arrived on the scene and walked by smirking, clearly amused by the carnage—a reaction underscored by the long-standing animosity between him and McIntyre.

In the aftermath, McIntyre took to social media to share that he had gotten “real glass” in his eye as a result of the incident. His use of the phrase “real glass” did not go unnoticed by fans, as it was a pointed nod to a controversial moment in wrestling history involving CM Punk and Jack Perry during AEW’s All In: London event in 2023.

That backstage altercation was sparked when Perry made a live comment referencing Punk’s disapproval of using real glass in a segment on AEW Collision. The situation escalated into a physical confrontation that led to both men being suspended and eventually to Punk’s termination from the company.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, McIntyre’s claim about glass in his eye was not just a reference or a work—he did, in fact, suffer a legitimate injury during the attack.