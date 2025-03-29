Pete Dunne vs. Timothy Thatcher Announced for Bloodsport XIII During WrestleMania Weekend

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Pete Dunne will step into a hard-hitting clash against Timothy Thatcher at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII, scheduled for April 17 in Las Vegas as part of WrestleMania weekend.

This bout marks the first time Dunne and Thatcher will meet in singles competition since 2016. Both men are known for their gritty, technical style rooted in the catch-as-catch-can tradition, making this a stylistic showdown fans have long anticipated. Thatcher, who previously competed in WWE NXT and now works as a trainer for WWE’s ID talent, recently returned to in-ring action in WWE Evolve with a match against Sean Legacy.

Promoter Josh Barnett hyped the encounter on social media, writing, “Two men that haven’t faced each other one-on-one since 2016, yet seem destined to meet each in perpetual combat. Both adherents of the old ways of Pro Wrestling – Catch-as-Catch-can. Who will take the limb the first and catch hold of victory? Pete Dunne takes on Timothy Thatcher and Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XIII.”

Following the announcement of Dunne vs. Thatcher, Barnett revealed another match set for the card, as former AEW star Leyla Hirsch is slated to face Jordan Blade. Additionally, WWE’s Natalya will go head-to-head with Miyu Yamashita in a previously confirmed bout, rounding out a card that blends mainstream names with the underground spirit of Bloodsport.