WWE WrestleMania 41 Ticket Sales Lag Behind 2024 Figures

Ticket sales for WWE WrestleMania 41 appear to be trailing behind expectations, despite major matches like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena already confirmed for the event.

The show is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas over Easter weekend. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, about 45,915 tickets have been distributed for night one, while night two has seen around 47,730 tickets out. Both nights currently have a $273 get-in price on the secondary market.

Last year’s WrestleMania saw significantly higher numbers, with 56,147 tickets sold for night one and 56,758 for night two. Although WWE announced over 60,000 attendees for each night in 2024, the actual sales were slightly lower.

Many fans online are pointing to pricing as the main reason for the slower sales. Combo tickets start at $700, and when factoring in travel, lodging, and other expenses, a WrestleMania trip could easily surpass $1,000 per person.