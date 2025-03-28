Capital City Museum to Honor Miss Elizabeth With New Exhibit This Spring

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A new exhibit honoring the life and enduring legacy of Miss Elizabeth, one of professional wrestling’s most beloved and influential personalities, is set to open at the Capital City Museum in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 31, 2025.

Titled “The Lovely Miss Elizabeth,” the exhibit shines a spotlight on the woman often referred to as “The First Lady of Wrestling,” whose elegance and poise left an indelible mark on the wrestling world throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Known for her iconic appearances alongside "Macho Man" Randy Savage and her unique presence that blended grace with strength, Miss Elizabeth became a household name and a trailblazer in sports entertainment.

The museum’s exhibit will be available to the public for two years, giving fans and visitors an intimate look into her storied career, personal journey, and cultural impact. The tribute will feature memorabilia, photographs, and interactive elements that reflect her influence both inside and outside the ring.

Admission to the exhibit is free. It will be open to visitors from Monday to Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the Capital City Museum, located at 325 Ann Street in downtown Frankfort. This unique display offers an opportunity for fans of professional wrestling and admirers of Miss Elizabeth to reconnect with a legacy that helped shape the golden era of wrestling.