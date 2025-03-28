Lex Luger Reveals Marriage Ahead of WWE Hall of Fame Induction

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

2025 is already shaping up to be a milestone year for Lex Luger, as the former World Champion prepares to take his place in the WWE Hall of Fame—and now, he can also celebrate a major personal achievement: he is officially a married man.

While appearing on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast alongside Diamond Dallas Page, Luger revealed that he recently tied the knot with his partner, Robyn. Their relationship, which began after nearly two decades of Luger living a private, solitary life, has quietly blossomed into something meaningful.

“Seventeen years—didn’t date. No women in my life at all. I met this girl last year, Robyn, and we started hanging out a little bit, sparks started flying.”

Luger, who was previously married to Peggy Fulbright and was famously in a relationship with Miss Elizabeth during his time in WCW, kept his relationship with Robyn largely out of the spotlight. Their wedding was equally understated, taking place on the back patio of their home with only a handful of loved ones in attendance.

“Friday night on the back patio of our house with just a few people there. We didn’t wanna do the big wedding thing, but it was really special.”

Originally intending to elope, the couple opted instead for a simple, heartfelt ceremony led by Luger’s close friend, ‘Pastor Steve’—the man responsible for bringing Luger to Christianity back in April 2006. Pastor Steve would later go on to ordain Lex in 2015, making his presence at the wedding all the more meaningful.

With Luger’s Hall of Fame induction set for April 18 in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, this year is proving to be a defining chapter in his life. And with Robyn by his side, it seems the best may still be to come.