Randy Orton Issues Post-WrestleMania Warning to Cody Rhodes

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41, but the American Nightmare’s challenges are piling up beyond the ring with the 16-time World Champion.

Opening the March 28 edition of WWE SmackDown in London, England, Rhodes addressed his upcoming clash with Cena. However, his promo was quickly interrupted by a surprising face—former friend and Legacy stablemate, Randy Orton.

Not typically known for emotional displays, Orton shared sincere words with Rhodes, saying he has nothing but “love and respect” for him, and has been thoroughly impressed with what Rhodes has accomplished since returning to WWE. Though Orton believes Rhodes will successfully defend his title at WrestleMania, he made it clear that a major confrontation looms on the horizon.

“Just like John Cena is going after number 17, there’s gonna come a time when I’m gonna want to go after number 15.”

The segment appeared to tease a future showdown between the two until Drew McIntyre emerged, cutting short any hope of a Legacy reunion. With history with both men, McIntyre showed no interest in nostalgia or sentimentality and quickly made his feelings known.

“A couple of nepo babies in the ring having a love fest. It makes me absolutely sick.”

McIntyre issued a firm statement, declaring that he—not John Cena or Randy Orton—will be the one to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Rhodes.

Rhodes responded with a physical attack, but as Orton went for an RKO, McIntyre managed to slip out of the ring before any damage could be done.

Later in the evening, a match between Orton and McIntyre was officially announced. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes may retain at WrestleMania, but win or lose, his path is filled with looming threats from all directions.