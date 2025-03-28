WWE SmackDown Results (March 28, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Cody Rhodes was seen walking backstage en route to the ring. Once in front of the London crowd, he began by asking them what they wanted to talk about. As he looked up at the WrestleMania sign, Cody reminded everyone that he would be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 41, as Cena attempts to make history with his seventeenth world title win. Cody said that in just a few nights, he and Cena would be standing in the same ring, right here in London, in the very same arena.

Before he could go any further, Randy Orton’s music hit and he made his way down to the ring. Orton acknowledged that he was not usually the sentimental type, but said since they were in London, “screw it.” He then praised Cody, reflecting on how he had seen him rise from a frustrated young wrestler in his early 20s to someone who “broke his ass” working harder than anyone else. Orton credited Cody’s decision to leave WWE as a gutsy move, one that changed the business entirely. He said that Cody’s return changed the industry forever.

Randy admitted he did not know what to expect when Cody came back, but ultimately realized he was still the same guy—just grown. Orton referenced the iconic Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, where Cody competed with a torn pectoral muscle. He called it an act of selflessness, something Cody did for the fans. From there, Cody went on to WrestleMania to defeat Roman Reigns and “finish his story.” Randy noted that now Cody is in the middle of another story and is in full control of his legacy. He said WWE's success right now is “99% because of you.”

Randy declared his respect, love, and pride for Cody, before turning his attention to WrestleMania. He made it clear that he would be kicking Kevin Owens in the head and promised that Cody would leave WrestleMania as champion—just as he would, after dealing with Cena. However, Orton said that once Cena was handled, he would be coming after his fifteenth world title and would not do it behind Cody’s back. “I will look you in the eye and tell you I am coming for the title,” he said.

Drew McIntyre then interrupted, stepping onto the stage. He sarcastically remarked on what he called a “love fest” between two “nepo babies” and expressed his disgust. Drew questioned what Randy had done to earn a title shot besides being Randy Orton, reminding him that he had been sidelined for months. Drew mocked Orton's return, comparing it unfavorably to his own brief title reign, which he said generated more buzz. He told Randy to get to the back of the line.

Turning his attention to Cody, Drew said Cody should have listened to him about Cena. He pointed out that Cody should be facing him—the UK’s only world champion—but the chance was ruined by Damian Priest. Drew warned that if Cody did manage to get past Cena, it would not be Orton who dethroned him. “It will be me,” he declared.

Randy told Drew to stop with the theatrics, but Drew doubled down, suggesting Randy was falling apart inside, even if he looked good on the outside. He said the voices in Randy’s head knew the truth—and Drew promised to be the one to break him.

Tensions escalated quickly as Cody delivered a drop-down uppercut to Drew, and Orton attempted an RKO. Drew managed to escape and retreated to the floor as the segment ended.

The camera shifted backstage to show the teams preparing for the tag team title match. After a commercial break, the action resumed.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defended their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. The match was full of high-energy offense and fast-paced sequences. Despite multiple near falls and impressive teamwork from Pretty Deadly, the champions retained their titles after hitting a Doomsday Blockbuster for the victory.

Afterward, Zelina Vega was seen backstage with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. As they spoke, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven appeared to scout the scene. Zelina reminded them that despite her size, she remains a serious threat and accused the trio of ganging up on her last time. Katana and Kayden issued a challenge, setting the stage for a future match.

It was announced that the legendary WrestleMania 13 bout between Bret Hart and Steve Austin would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Both men will be present at the ceremony.

Paul Heyman arrived at the venue alongside Roman Reigns, who was flanked by his security detail, the Romanettes.

Next up, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance faced off against Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, with Chelsea Green at ringside. The match featured fast tag transitions and creative offense, but interference from Green shifted the momentum. Niven and Fyre picked up the win after a brutal Piper Driver.

Following the match, Fyre and Niven continued the assault on Carter and Chance. Zelina Vega ran in to make the save and hit a tornado DDT on Niven. Green attempted to stop her but was thwarted. However, Fyre superkicked Vega, setting her up for a back senton from Piper.

LA Knight was shown walking backstage as the show cut to commercial.

Upon returning, LA Knight defended the United States Championship against Braun Strowman. Strowman overpowered Knight early, but Knight’s quickness allowed him to mount a comeback. As the match continued, Jacob Fatu appeared and launched a surprise attack on Strowman, resulting in a disqualification.

Fatu was not done. He laid out both men with Samoan drops and devastating hip attacks, before nailing two moonsaults on a helpless Strowman. Fatu declared that he would bring the title home to the family—with or without his Bloodline teammates.

Later, Jackie Redmond interviewed Jimmy Uso about his confrontation with Gunther on Raw. Jimmy was unfazed and promised to beat Gunther on Monday. The Miz and Carmelo Hayes then approached, mocking Jimmy and his past as a sidekick. Jimmy responded by making a match between himself and Miz for later in the night.

In another backstage segment, Jacob Fatu was confronted by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Tensions flared as Fatu made it clear that he did not need their approval. He stated he would take out Braun Strowman and win the title for the family, no matter what.

Naomi appeared in a pre-taped promo where she reflected on her recent actions. She said she was tired of being overlooked and unappreciated and warned Jade Cargill to proceed with caution. Later, Jade demanded to know Naomi’s whereabouts, and Michin and B-Fab offered their support. Michin volunteered to deal with Charlotte while Jade dealt with Naomi.

Naomi later attacked Michin before her match with Charlotte could start. She also took out B-Fab before disappearing into the crowd as Jade Cargill arrived at ringside. Jade and Charlotte exchanged glances as they crossed paths.

Charlotte Flair then defeated Michin in singles action. The match was competitive, with Michin nearly picking up the win after hitting Eat Defeat. However, Charlotte managed to reach the ropes and soon after applied the Figure Eight, forcing Michin to tap out.

Backstage, Tiffany Stratton was interviewed. She claimed that Charlotte talks too much and insisted that if she loses at WrestleMania, it will be no big deal. But if Charlotte loses to a rookie, that would be a major blow to her ego. Tiffany said she plans to walk out of WrestleMania with the title.

In the night's fifth match, Randy Orton took on Drew McIntyre. It was a hard-hitting battle with action spilling outside the ring. Drew appeared to have the upper hand until Kevin Owens appeared in the aisle, distracting Orton. Drew seized the moment and hit the Claymore for the victory.

After the match, Owens attempted to put Orton through the announce table, but Randy reversed and dropped Owens onto it instead. Just as Orton lined up a punt to the head, Owens escaped through the crowd.

Later, Rey Fenix was announced to debut on SmackDown next week. It was also confirmed that Naomi will face B-Fab.

In the next match, Jimmy Uso faced The Miz. The match was fast-paced and back-and-forth, with both men hitting signature moves. In the end, Jimmy nailed a superkick followed by a Frog Splash to secure the victory. He sent a message to Gunther, promising to beat him on Monday.

Backstage, Drew McIntyre was approached by Jackie Redmond. Before he could leave the arena, he was ambushed by Damian Priest in the parking lot. The two brawled by a car, and Priest delivered a devastating chokeslam onto a car window. As Priest walked away, CM Punk and his entourage arrived and surveyed the damage.

The show wrapped up with a contract signing for the WrestleMania Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns. Roman arrived first and received a raucous reaction. He was joined by Seth Rollins, who said he used to share a mission with Roman, but now Roman was the one solely responsible for the company’s image. Rollins signed the contract.

CM Punk then entered, reviewed the document, and was informed by Paul Heyman that the contract guaranteed him the main event of WrestleMania. Rollins objected and called Punk unworthy, blaming Roman and Heyman for letting him back in.

Punk took the mic and thanked fans for their support over the last ten years. Roman demanded Punk acknowledge him. Punk, on one knee, sarcastically thanked his "Tribal Chief" before signing the contract and reminding Roman that his favor is still owed.

The show ended with all three men ready for war.