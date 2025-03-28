Nic Nemeth Says He Was Lucky to Avoid Injury in Match With Goldberg

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nic Nemeth has reflected on his intense encounter with Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam 2019, suggesting he was lucky to walk away from the match without serious injury.

Goldberg recently shared a clip from their one-sided showdown on X, captioning it with a warning: “be careful what you wish for.” Nemeth, who was quickly defeated in their only singles bout, responded by clarifying that he had not been the one campaigning for the match. According to Nemeth, “It was something he wished for,” implying Goldberg was the driving force behind the clash.

A fan on social media attempted to downplay Nemeth’s career by claiming he is “known basically for being able to get your ass kicked.” The former TNA World Champion did not stay silent, firing back by stating that rather than being fortunate to share the ring with Goldberg, he was lucky to avoid a hospital trip.

Nemeth’s remarks point to the physically demanding nature of the match and raise questions about Goldberg’s in-ring safety—at least during their encounter. Though unconfirmed, it has long been speculated that the match with Nemeth was organized quickly to help restore Goldberg’s image following a highly criticized performance against The Undertaker earlier that year.

As Goldberg prepares for his final match in 2025, the legendary career of the former WWE and WCW Champion nears its conclusion. While many are eager to see who will face him in his farewell bout, it is safe to say that Nic Nemeth is not looking to run it back anytime soon.