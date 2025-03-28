Rey Fenix Officially Joins WWE, Debut Set for April 4 SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rey Fenix is officially on his way to WWE SmackDown.

After weeks of mysterious vignettes teasing the arrival of a masked luchador, speculation around Rey Fenix’s WWE debut has now been confirmed. During the March 28th episode of SmackDown, a new vignette revealed that the mystery figure is indeed Fenix, and he will make his official debut on the April 4th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Fenix’s WWE signing had already been reported by Fightful Select Español on March 21st, which noted that the former AEW star had inked a deal with WWE and would be assigned to the SmackDown brand.

Fenix was a cornerstone of AEW since its launch in 2019, where he achieved major success alongside his brother and longtime tag team partner, Penta El Zero Miedo (now known simply as Penta). Together, they held both the AEW World Tag Team Championships and the ROH World Tag Team Championships. Fenix also held the AEW World Trios Championship and captured the AEW International Championship during his tenure.

He has not competed in a match since July 2024. In the months that followed, Fenix posted and later deleted a series of posts referencing what he described as “inhumane treatment.” It was later reported that AEW extended his contract by adding injury time, though Fenix ultimately exited the company earlier this March.

His brother Penta departed AEW in December and joined WWE shortly after. Penta made his debut in January and has since become a featured star on WWE RAW.

Rey Fenix’s arrival marks the reunion of the Lucha Brothers under the WWE banner, with fans now eagerly awaiting what the high-flying luchador will bring to Friday nights.