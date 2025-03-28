Linda Hogan Denies Abuse Allegations from Daughter Brooke, Calls Her a “Narcissist”

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Linda Hogan, the former wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, has publicly denied recent accusations made by her daughter, Brooke Hogan, alleging physical and verbal abuse.

Taking to Facebook, Linda responded directly to the claims, labeling Brooke a “narcissist” and suggesting that narcissistic traits exist within both Hulk and Brooke. Linda admitted she may have spanked Brooke once and used harsh language but firmly denied any pattern of abuse. She argued that if such mistreatment had occurred, Brooke would have spoken out earlier, particularly after she had access to a mobile phone.

Linda also accused Brooke of siding with Hulk Hogan during their divorce, a decision she believes has tainted her daughter's memory of their relationship. She went on to claim that Brooke herself had been physically violent toward her, alleging that Brooke once broke her collarbone and split her lip during an intoxicated altercation. Linda stated she is done defending herself in public and warned that legal action may follow if the accusations persist.

Following Linda’s remarks, Brooke issued a response via Instagram, doubling down on her original claims of verbal, emotional, and physical abuse endured since childhood. She emphasized her reluctance to be drawn into public conflict but felt compelled to correct falsehoods made by her mother.

To counter Linda’s assertion that they had not spoken in years, Brooke shared a photo of Linda meeting her husband. She also provided additional screenshots showing that Linda had previously posted, then deleted, a message stating she had never met Brooke’s spouse and did not know his name.

The ongoing feud between mother and daughter has now spilled across social media platforms, with each side presenting conflicting accounts of their turbulent relationship.