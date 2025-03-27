AEW World Trios Championship Bout Official for Dynasty

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Rated FTR are officially set to challenge The Death Riders for the AEW World Trios Championship at AEW Dynasty.

Over the past few months, Rated FTR—consisting of Cope, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler—have been entangled in a heated rivalry with The Death Riders. Cope has repeatedly pursued Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship but has come up short, most recently losing to Moxley on the March 19 episode of AEW Dynamite. Following that match, tensions boiled over when Harwood walked out on Cope, casting doubt on the future of the trio.

However, on the March 26 edition of Dynamite, the trio cleared the air. Harwood offered a heartfelt apology and shared his desire to once again compete for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. Wheeler, however, revealed his interest in targeting the Trios gold. With their paths aligned, Cope issued a direct challenge to The Death Riders for a title match at AEW Dynasty.

Later in the broadcast, AEW Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC responded to the challenge. PAC noted that “it does not work like that” but ultimately proposed that Rated FTR face them at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The match is now confirmed for AEW Dynasty, further stacking an already high-profile card.

Updated AEW Dynasty Card: