Jamie Hayter Set for In-Ring AEW Return on Collision

A former AEW Women's World Champion is officially set to make her long-awaited return to the ring this Saturday.

During the March 26 edition of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that Jamie Hayter will be back in action on the March 29 episode of AEW Collision. She is scheduled to compete against Queen Aminata in singles competition. Hayter has been absent from AEW television since January, though she briefly returned to the ring in February for a match at an EVE event in London. Following that appearance, she confirmed she was in the process of obtaining a new visa.

Also confirmed for Saturday’s show, TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will compete in her first in-ring appearance for AEW. In addition, Jay White is set to take on Kevin Knight, Dax Harwood will go one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta, and Top Flight will face the duo of Big Bill and Bryan Keith in tag team action.

Scheduled for the March 29 episode of AEW Collision:

⚡ Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

⚡ TBS Champion Mercedes Moné in action

⚡ Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

⚡ Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

⚡Top Flight vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith