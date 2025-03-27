WWE Signs Late Superstar Kamala to Legends Contract

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Kamala, known to fans as "The Ugandan Giant," has been posthumously signed to a WWE Legends contract, marking a significant step toward a potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made through Kamala’s official Facebook page, revealing that his family has signed the agreement with WWE on behalf of the late James Harris, the man behind the character.

“We could not be prouder that James’s legacy is back home where it belongs,” said Emmer Jean Harris, wife of James Harris.

Jared Ashley, CEO and Founder of 16 Creative—the agency responsible for brokering the deal—also commented: “When we began working with the estate, my main goal was to get Kamala signed to a Legends deal—and hopefully into the WWE Hall of Fame. I have always felt that is where he belongs, and I think many of his fans would agree. It has been such an honor to work with this family over the past few years, and now with WWE, to help preserve Kamala’s incredible legacy.”

Kamala was one of WWE’s most memorable characters during the 1980s and 1990s, portraying a fierce, primal force complete with face and body paint, a loincloth, and tribal weaponry. He competed in high-profile feuds with legendary names such as Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

The news follows a report from WrestleVotes that Kamala is being considered for induction into this year's WWE Hall of Fame class.