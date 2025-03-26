WWE NXT Hits Highest Viewership Since February With Title-Heavy Episode

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw a notable rise in viewership, drawing an average of 741,000 viewers on The CW. This marks a 9.6 percent increase compared to the previous week and stands as the program’s most-watched broadcast since late February.

The 18-49 key demographic also showed improvement, with the episode earning a 0.16 rating—up 6.7 percent from last week. This figure ties with the highest demo rating since the February 25 edition of the show.

Despite going up against an NBA game on TNT, which led cable programming for the night with 969,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the demo, NXT managed to hold strong. The episode was highlighted by Stephanie Vaquer defending both of her titles in two separate matches. She retained the NXT Women’s Championship against Jaida Parker in the opening match and later closed the show by successfully defending the NXT Women’s North American Championship against Fallon Henley in the main event.