“Stone Cold Is The Reason I Have A Daughter” – Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has revealed an unexpected influence behind the birth of his daughter Roux...WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

In a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Rollins reflected on a key moment from March 2020, during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world was shutting down, WWE continued on, holding its first post-lockdown episode of RAW on 3:16 Day, a yearly nod to Steve Austin’s iconic catchphrase.

Rollins recalled that on that night, his wife, Becky Lynch—then the hottest name in professional wrestling—shared a memorable in-ring moment with Steve Austin, cracking open and chugging four beers alongside the Texas Rattlesnake. It was after that exact episode that Lynch shared life-changing news with Rollins.

“At the end of RAW that night, she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time to take some time off to have a baby,’” Rollins shared.

Looking back, Rollins credited Austin and that spontaneous celebration as the catalyst for their decision to start a family.

“Stone Cold is the reason I have a daughter. Flashback to March 2020—everybody knows, COVID shuts down the world, right? First show post-COVID, post-shutdown, it’s 3:16 Day on RAW, and it’s customary for somebody to drink with Stone Cold in the ring.

At the time, the hottest thing in professional wrestling was my wife, The Man Becky Lynch. She happened to break open one, two, three, four cold ones with Stone Cold. At the end of RAW that night, she was like, ‘You know what? I think it’s time to take some time off to have a baby.’

If it weren’t for Steve Austin, I wouldn’t be a dad. So hell yeah, thanks, Steve-O, you’re the man!”

Rollins and Lynch welcomed their daughter Roux in December 2020.