Ric Flair Responds to John Cena’s Bold Claim of Winning 17th Title

In a standout promo during this week’s WWE Raw, John Cena made waves by declaring his intention to challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 with hopes of securing his seventeenth world title. The former champion is embracing a darker, heel persona as he aims not only to surpass Ric Flair’s long-standing record but to retire as champion and, in his own words, “ruin wrestling” in the process.

TMZ Sports’ Dean “Mojo” Muhtadi reached out to Ric Flair for his reaction to Cena’s bold proclamation. The Nature Boy did not hold back, stating:

“I am just glad I am alive after the life I have led to be here to hear it. I got news for John. They have been trying to get rid of the ‘Woo’ for 50 years. The ‘Woo’ is not going away, and neither is Ric Flair, and the odds of him winning a seventeenth world title are astronomical.”

Despite the jab at Cena’s chances, Flair showed excitement about the direction of Cena’s character, calling the heel turn “the coolest thing they could have done.” Flair also confirmed he will be in attendance at WrestleMania 41, hinting at a potential face-to-face moment on the grandest stage of them all.