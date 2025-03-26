WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Expresses Interest in Former TNA Talent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 26, 2025

WWE is reportedly showing interest in two notable names currently navigating the free-agent market: Kevin Knight and Alexander Hammerstone.

The speculation surrounding a potential reunion of the Dynasty faction in AEW was reignited following Hammerstone’s free agency. His contract with TNA expired on March 7, 2025, prompting buzz about a possible move to AEW and a reunion with former stablemate MJF.

However, previous reports from Fightful have indicated that AEW is not expected to bring the group back together.

During a recent Backstage Pass Q&A session hosted by SportsKeeda, WrestleVotes was asked about WWE’s interest in Hammerstone and Knight. The response was clear: “Interested in both. Do not know if they are coming. Do not know if they are coming together, but they are two talents WWE is interested in. Yes.”

Tags: #wwe #tna #tna wrestling

