Saraya Announces AEW Departure After Two-Year Run

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Saraya has officially parted ways with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The former AEW Women's World Champion shared the news on her podcast Rulebreakers With Saraya, as revealed through Entertainment Weekly.

Saraya, who joined AEW in 2022 following her departure from WWE, reflected positively on her time with the promotion, expressing that the decision to leave came from a personal place rather than any backstage issues.

“I am here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There is no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time,” she said. “It is just me thinking that I just do not fit in right now. I feel like I might be taking someone else’s spot, someone who could be doing something really special.”

Saraya had been one of AEW’s most high-profile female signees and won the AEW Women’s World Championship during her tenure. Her exit opens the door for potential future opportunities, and earlier this week she admitted in an interview that she is open to a WWE return should the chance arise.