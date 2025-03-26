WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Planning Money in the Bank 2025 Return to Los Angeles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 26, 2025

WWE is aiming to bring this year's Money in the Bank premium live event to Los Angeles, California, according to a recent report from WrestleVotes.

Speaking on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE is planning to host the event at the Intuit Dome. This venue recently played host to the January 6th premiere episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

During a Q&A edition of Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes was asked about the possible date for the show. While the exact day remains unconfirmed, a representative shared:

“I believe it is the first weekend of June or the second. We did confirm last week on WrestleVotes Radio it will be at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. I wanna say the first weekend, but I do not have a date off the top of my head.”

