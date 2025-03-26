Saraya Officially Confirms Departure from AEW, Issues Statement on X (Twitter)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Saraya (also formerly known as Paige in WWE) has officially confirmed her departure from AEW. Saraya posted the following on X (Twitter):

It’s mutual! But I loved my time at AEW and I had such a blast with the girls there. It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years.



Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now 🤔😂 https://t.co/YOVMlL2H7p — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

As fans are aware, in addition to being a former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya/Paige also enjoyed a stellar career in WWE, having held the now-retired Divas Championship on two occasions, as well as being the very first WWE NXT Women's Champion.