Saraya Officially Confirms Departure from AEW, Issues Statement on X (Twitter)

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 26, 2025

Former All Elite Wrestling Women's World Champion Saraya (also formerly known as Paige in WWE) has officially confirmed her departure from AEW. Saraya posted the following on X (Twitter):

As fans are aware, in addition to being a former AEW Women's World Champion, Saraya/Paige also enjoyed a stellar career in WWE, having held the now-retired Divas Championship on two occasions, as well as being the very first WWE NXT Women's Champion.


