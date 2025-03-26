Chad Gable and Dragon Lee Receive Major Backstage Praise After WWE Raw Match

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

This week’s episode of WWE Raw continued the road to WrestleMania 41 with a lineup of compelling in-ring action, including a standout bout that caught the attention of many within WWE.

In one of the more unique matches of the night, Chad Gable stepped into the ring once again as El Grande Americano, continuing his light-hearted but technically sound journey into the world of Lucha Libre. Gable faced off against Dragon Lee in a match that brought both athleticism and entertainment to the forefront.

During the bout, Dragon Lee’s mask was removed, a dramatic moment that added to the intensity of the contest. Gable capitalized on the situation, locking in his signature ankle lock submission for the victory.

The performance did not go unnoticed. During a recent edition of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes revealed that the match was met with glowing reviews behind the scenes.

“I did hear there was some heavy praise coming out of that match last night. Gable and Dragon Lee killed it. Crowd loved it, people backstage loved it. And that’s no surprise, Chad Gable has been getting this for years and we know what kind of talent Dragon Lee has. So good on both of them but I did hear that there was some heavy praise backstage for those two men.”