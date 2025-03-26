Mina Shirakawa Confirms STARDOM Exit, Announces Move to AEW

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mina Shirakawa has officially announced her departure from STARDOM, with her final date set for March 31. The news was confirmed during a press conference held on March 26, where Shirakawa also revealed she is heading to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

While the exact timing of her AEW start remains unconfirmed, Shirakawa has already made several appearances for the company over the past year, participating in multiple matches. Her move was initially reported by Fightful Select.

Shirakawa first joined STARDOM in 2020 and quickly became a prominent figure within the promotion. Her accolades include reigns as both the Wonder of Stardom Champion and the Goddesses of Stardom Champion. Over time, she built a strong fanbase through her in-ring charisma and evolving style.

Her transition to AEW has already seen her enter key storylines, including involvement with Toni Storm and Mariah May, as well as a title challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship.

In a statement, Shirakawa declared: “I, Shirakawa Mina, will be joining AEW. This marks the start of my challenge to compete on the world stage, which has been my goal since my debut.”