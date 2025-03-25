WWE Raw March 17 Netflix Viewership Holds Steady

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The 3/17 episode of WWE Raw, featuring the first John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes confrontation after Cena’s heel turn, garnered 5,800,000 hours viewed and 3,100,000 global views according to Netflix. However, Dave Meltzer reports there was a discrepancy in the show's runtime. While Netflix listed it as one hour 49 minutes, the actual runtime was two hours 24 minutes, both live and in the initial replay. The show was only edited down two days later.

This led to confusing numbers, with viewing time down 3.3% compared to last week, but total viewers up by 3.3%. The contradiction arises from the show's extended runtime for the first 24 hours, where it was 35 minutes longer than usual. Even using the most favorable comparison, the numbers closely matched those of the Madison Square Garden show and the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins cage match.