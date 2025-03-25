WWE Announces "WrestleMania After Dark" Events in Las Vegas

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE has expanded its WrestleMania 41 weekend lineup with the addition of a new event.
The excitement surrounding WrestleMania weekend has just grown even bigger, as WWE has partnered with Medium Rare to bring “WrestleMania After Dark” to Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This special event will run from April 17 through April 20.
WrestleMania After Dark will feature performances from prominent artists such as Metro Boomin and Machine Gun Kelly. In addition, WWE superstars including Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and more will make exclusive appearances throughout the event.
For further details, check out WWE’s full press release below.
WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Medium Rare have joined forces to deliver an electrifying entertainment experience like never before with the inaugural ‘WrestleMania After Dark’ at the Official Host Hotel of WrestleMania 41, and newest luxury resort on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
Taking place each night from Thursday, April 17 through Sunday, April 20 at LIV and LIV Beach, WrestleMania After Dark will feature unforgettable musical performances, appearances by top WWE Superstars, and interactive activations to keep fans entertained all week long in Las Vegas.
Fans can purchase individual tickets to each event starting at $49.99 or secure a Weekend Combo Pass from $199.99. Offering a variety of VIP Tickets and VIP Table options, fans can pre-register ahead of Friday’s on-sale and learn more at www.WrestleManiaAfterDark.com.
WWE WrestleMania After Dark Weekend Schedule
As the Official Host Hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online.
Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is set to elevate the excitement at WrestleMania After Dark, bringing the ultimate refreshment to the weekend’s festivities. Showcasing its three bold SKUs—Rumble Punch, Slammin’ Blueberry, and Pineapple Powerhouse—Seagram’s Escapes Spiked will be featured throughout the event, including a dedicated on-site bar. Fans will have the chance to experience these vibrant, knockout flavors while enjoying the high-energy atmosphere of the event. With a perfect balance of fun and flavor, Seagram’s Escapes Spiked is sure to deliver a throwdown of epic proportions all weekend long.