AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Weekend Draws Strong Viewership Numbers

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2025

The viewership figures have been revealed for AEW Collision's Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday special episodes from this past weekend.

According to WrestleNomics, AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday on March 22 attracted 554,000 viewers on TNT, with additional viewership on MAX not disclosed. The show earned a 0.20 rating in the highly sought-after 18-to-49 demographic.

The following night, AEW Collision Slam Dunk: Sunday garnered 584,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the key demographic.

