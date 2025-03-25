AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Weekend Draws Strong Viewership Numbers

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The viewership figures have been revealed for AEW Collision's Slam Dunk Saturday and Sunday special episodes from this past weekend.

According to WrestleNomics, AEW Collision: Slam Dunk Saturday on March 22 attracted 554,000 viewers on TNT, with additional viewership on MAX not disclosed. The show earned a 0.20 rating in the highly sought-after 18-to-49 demographic.

The following night, AEW Collision Slam Dunk: Sunday garnered 584,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the key demographic.