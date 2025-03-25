Goldberg Speaks Candidly About Vince McMahon

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg reflected on Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE and discussed whether he ever imagined such an event happening.

Goldberg was candid about his reaction, saying, “No, no, not at all. Never. I never would have imagined that. It must have been something pretty gnarly to get him out of that role. I’m not going to get into it by any stretch. It’s all an opinion, and I don’t give opinions. You base everything on fact and people are judged by facts and you go on.”

As for his personal relationship with Vince, Goldberg spoke highly of the WWE legend. “All I can say is Vince was always wonderful to me, other than not giving me my retirement match, but he couldn’t because he wasn’t part of the organization anymore. You got your Vince guys and your guys who weren’t Vince guys. I like to think that I was a Vince guy. You treat people how you want to be treated, and he always treated me with respect, so I tried to show him the same."

Goldberg also made it clear that he didn’t have any negative insights into McMahon or his departure. “If you’re ever trying to get some kind of bad news from me about Vince and that situation, I can’t give it. I never thought there would be a day I would be alive or he’d be alive that he wasn’t leading the charge.”