Mariah May’s AEW Contract Sparks Growing Speculation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2025

Mariah May’s contract status has recently become a hot topic of discussion within AEW. According to Fightful Select, multiple staff members, wrestlers, and management personnel believe she may be in the final year of her contract, with speculation suggesting that her current deal is set to expire in the summer.

While the details regarding potential option years remain unclear, one source noted that it would be surprising if such options were not included, especially given the significant push May has received despite her reportedly short-term deal.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her contract, AEW is reportedly eager to retain May. The company’s strong desire to keep her underscores their confidence in her potential and value within the promotion.

The buzz surrounding May’s contract has intensified in recent weeks, particularly after her AEW World Title match against Toni Storm at the Revolution pay-per-view.

