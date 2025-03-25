Gail Kim and Several TNA Leaders Depart as Company Reshuffles

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Gail Kim, alongside several other individuals, is leaving TNA Wrestling.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, TNA has sent an email informing staff about several departures, including Kim, Ariel Shnerner, Rob Kligman, and Michael Shewchenko. The email reads as follows:

“Departing our leadership team are Ariel Shnerner, Gail Kim, Rob Klingman and Michael Shewchenko. As a long-term Anthem employee, Ariel has played an important role in growing our anthem properties, from his work with Fight Network and most recently his focus on TNA. Ariel has been instrumental in building our storylines and growing our audiences.

Gail has had a long and storied career in TNA as both a champion wrestler and a part of the TNA leadership team, Gail has been a powerful presence in our locker room, supporting our talent and their great performances.

On the sales side, Rob Kligman departs as Chief Revenue Officer, and in Digital, Michael Shewchenko will be leaving the organization on April 30th.

In addition to these leadership departures, we also say thank you and goodbye to Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, Romy Glazer, and Rafael Morffi.

Our company is built on the strength and dedication of our team, and these changes do not diminish the value or the contributions of those affected.”