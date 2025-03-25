Mistico Out for Two Weeks Following Injury

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Mistico will be sidelined for around two weeks due to an undisclosed injury, according to CMLL. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Famer suffered the injury over the weekend, with CMLL confirming the news on Monday.

Dave Meltzer reports the injury likely occurred during Friday's match in Arena Mexico, where Mistico and Mascara Dorada faced Los Titanes del Aire (Hologram & Komander). Cagematch notes Mistico also wrestled on Saturday in a trios match at an independent show, but there are no further details on that event.

At 42, Mistico remains one of Mexico's top draws. After a successful career in the mid-2000s, including being named Best Box Office Draw and Wrestler of the Year in 2006 and 2010, he faced a rough period before returning to prominence with CMLL in recent years. He was named Mexico MVP in both 2023 and 2024.