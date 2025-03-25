WWE SmackDown Viewership Takes a Hit, Drops to Lowest Numbers Since February

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Friday night’s March 23rd WWE SmackDown episode saw an average of 1.459 million viewers on the USA Network, marking a 7.1 percent decline from the previous week. This was the lowest viewership for the show since February 14.

SmackDown finished fifth on cable in the prime time TV rankings with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a 25 percent drop from last week and is the lowest rating in that category since December 20.

The episode faced tough competition, going up against several NCAA basketball tournament games in both the men's and women's divisions, which aired across various networks. These games, along with related coverage, dominated the TV charts. Despite this, SmackDown was the highest-rated non-tournament program across all television.