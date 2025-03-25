WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Takes a Hit, Drops to Lowest Numbers Since February

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 25, 2025

Friday night’s March 23rd WWE SmackDown episode saw an average of 1.459 million viewers on the USA Network, marking a 7.1 percent decline from the previous week. This was the lowest viewership for the show since February 14.

SmackDown finished fifth on cable in the prime time TV rankings with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a 25 percent drop from last week and is the lowest rating in that category since December 20.

The episode faced tough competition, going up against several NCAA basketball tournament games in both the men's and women's divisions, which aired across various networks. These games, along with related coverage, dominated the TV charts. Despite this, SmackDown was the highest-rated non-tournament program across all television.

