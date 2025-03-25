WWE Officials Weigh In on Tiffany Stratton’s Performance Against Charlotte Flair

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the WWE Women’s Title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 next month. As part of the build-up to the match, the two engaged in an interview segment on SmackDown last week.

Many fans felt that Flair came out on top in the exchange. Sean Ross Sapp mentioned on a Fightful Q&A that some in WWE viewed the segment as a "sink-or-swim" moment for Stratton, though officials don’t consider her performance a failure.

Sapp explained, “Did Charlotte go off-screen during the satellite interview segment with Tiffany? What was the backstage reaction to the bloodbath? Definitely, there were some people that were like, ‘Oh man. Well, Charlotte definitely handled business on that one.’ And then there were some other people that felt like Tiffany was put in a sink or swim situation, and they didn’t say that she sank. It’s just Charlotte Flair is a better swimmer, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But as far as going off, you mean off-script during it. I don’t believe she went off-script or anything like that. But it does seem like she knew everything that Tiffany was going to say and had something for that. I don’t know the level of improvisation there, but there were a lot of people that said, ‘Yeah, man, Charlotte looked really good in that segment, and Tiffany didn’t.’ But I feel like that should be designed, and shout out to Ring The Bell for sending this question.”