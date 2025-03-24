Penta Turns Down Judgment Day After Chaotic WWE Raw Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The March 24 edition of WWE RAW ended in chaos, but the spotlight belonged to Penta, who made one thing clear — he is not joining Judgment Day.

In Glasgow, Scotland, Bron Breakker defended the Intercontinental Title against Penta, who recently debuted in WWE after leaving AEW. Breakker dominated early, tossing Penta outside and diving over the announce table. The crowd was locked in, but Michael Cole ignored Penta’s AEW past, focusing solely on his WWE arrival.

Dominik Mysterio and Carlito showed up mid-match, both had tried to recruit Penta into Judgment Day. That offer loomed heavily, adding drama to every exchange. Penta battled back with a superkick, high-flying offense, and a near-fall Mexican Destroyer that brought the crowd to its feet.

Then came the interference. Dominik distracted Penta while Carlito distracted Breakker. Dom struck Breakker, causing a disqualification, and a chair-assisted beatdown followed. Finn Balor hit the ring, laid out Breakker, and handed the chair to Dom.

But when Dom offered the chair to Penta, expecting him to join in, Penta responded with a chair shot to Dom’s face and a vicious superkick. The arena erupted.

Penta’s refusal cost him. Judgment Day turned on him, and Balor ended the night with a Coup de Grace.

In just one night, Penta proved he cannot be bought, even if it means going down fighting.