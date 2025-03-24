WWE Raw Results (March 24th, 2025)

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Dragon Lee, Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Bron Breakker were all shown arriving at the arena as anticipation built for a high-stakes edition of Monday Night Raw.

John Cena opened the show to a chorus of boos and chants of "John Cena Sucks" from the Glasgow crowd. He embraced the heat and took a jab at fans, claiming he could tear anyone apart. Cena referenced his viral takedown of a young star the previous week, questioning whether he or the fans—who turned it into a meme—were more to blame. He accused the WWE Universe of being miserable and declared himself the final real champion. Cena promised to win his 17th world title at WrestleMania, surpass Ric Flair, retire with the belt, and take the legacy of professional wrestling with him. As Cena vowed revenge on the fans and the industry, Cody Rhodes interrupted.

Rhodes asked Cena to clarify his comments and challenged his motives, calling out Cena’s selfishness and ego. Laying down his title, Rhodes dared Cena to take it now if that was truly his mission. Cena left without accepting, returning briefly only to walk away again. Rhodes fired back, saying Cena’s desire to take the title was weaker than his own will to keep it, predicting Cena would ultimately leave WWE empty-handed.

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) vs A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

In tag team action, Jey Uso teamed with his brother Jimmy to take on A-Town Down Under, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Jey started strong against Theory, and Jimmy took control early with high-flying offense. Waller and Theory briefly rallied during the commercial break, isolating Jimmy with aggressive offense, but the momentum shifted again after the break. Jey re-entered the match, and after a flurry of superkicks and near falls, the Usos landed the 1-D for the win.

Winners: The Usos

The celebration was short-lived as Gunther stormed the ring, attacking Jimmy and trying to ambush Jey. Jey fought back with multiple superkicks but stumbled while attempting a spear. Jimmy eventually made the save with a steel chair, forcing Gunther to retreat.

Backstage, Raquel Rodriguez prepared for her title match with Liv Morgan at her side. Dominik Mysterio and Carlito interrupted, with Mysterio hinting that Finn Bálor was still upset and advising Rodriguez to keep her focus.

Elsewhere, Lyra Valkyria was seen in conversation with Bayley before heading to the ring. Adam Pearce was also spotted speaking with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio as Valkyria passed by.

Later, a video played hyping El Grande Americano, followed by a reveal backstage confirming the man behind the mask as Chad Gable, who presented a doctor’s note stating he was medically disqualified from competing. As a result, Dragon Lee would instead face the newcomer.

WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Match: Lyra Valkyria(c) vs Raquel Rodriguez w/Liv Morgan

In the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match, Lyra Valkyria defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez, who was accompanied by Liv Morgan. Rodriguez immediately overpowered Valkyria with a dominant start, but Valkyria gained an edge by targeting Rodriguez’s knees and briefly sending her into the announce table. After the break, Rodriguez regained control and nearly secured the win multiple times. However, when Morgan interfered by placing Rodriguez’s foot on the ropes, Valkyria fought back. After striking Morgan and executing a roll-up, she retained her championship.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Post-match, Morgan and Rodriguez assaulted Valkyria until Bayley ran down to fend them off.

Backstage, tensions flared between Jimmy and Jey Uso. Jimmy suggested that Jey’s in-ring struggles were mental and declared that this version of Jey could not beat Gunther. Jimmy later confronted Gunther directly and slapped him after some mocking remarks, setting up a future confrontation.

Adam Pearce then entered the ring to address the chaos surrounding the Women's Championship picture. He explained that Rhea Ripley was no longer part of the WrestleMania match despite signing the contract, and that Bianca Belair had earned her way in. Pearce called out Iyo Sky, who dismissed the contract drama and agreed to defend her title against both challengers. Belair confronted her, and Ripley joined the fray, stating she would go through anyone to reclaim her title. A brawl nearly broke out, and Pearce announced that next week, Ripley would face Sky one-on-one, with the winner advancing to WrestleMania. After Pearce left, all three women clashed inside the ring.

Backstage, Dominik Mysterio attempted to recruit Penta into The Judgment Day, promising him success, including the Intercontinental Championship.

The War Raiders were featured in a video package.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods approached Adam Pearce demanding a Tag Team Championship match, but were turned down. Bianca Belair then entered and learned she would serve as the special guest referee for next week’s Sky vs. Ripley bout.

Dragon Lee vs El Grande Americano

Dragon Lee then faced El Grande Americano. The action started fast with Lee executing high-flying offense, including a dive to the outside. Americano fought back with a suplex from the apron to the floor. The match was evenly contested, featuring top-rope exchanges and counters until Americano pulled off Lee’s mask, distracting him and allowing for an Ankle Lock to secure the win.

Winner: El Grande Americano

CM Punk closed out his part of the night with an intense promo. He admitted he was frustrated, tired, and uncertain about his path to WrestleMania. Punk said he was screwed by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble and took aim at both Rollins and Roman Reigns, saying the road to what he wants goes through them. Punk stated that SmackDown’s contract signing would be critical, and promised to expose the fine print. He warned that neither Rollins nor Reigns had ever beaten him clean and vowed to be the man who ends their careers, just as he once helped launch them.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker, who brushed off questions about Penta’s possible Judgment Day involvement and said he would defeat him regardless.

WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) vs Penta

The main event featured Bron Breakker defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Penta. The two men went back and forth with intense offense, including a massive top-rope headscissors and Breakker sending Penta flying over the announce table. As the match heated up, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito appeared at ringside.

After the break, the action intensified with Penta landing a Mexican Destroyer and a suicide dive. Breakker retaliated with a Frankensteiner and a vicious spear, but interference from Dominik and Carlito led to a disqualification.

Winner by DQ and STILL Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

After the bell, The Judgment Day ambushed Breakker with a steel chair. Penta was handed a chair and urged to strike Breakker, but instead, he attacked Dominik. Finn Bálor then laid out Penta, and Judgment Day stood tall as Raw went off the air.