John Cena Vows to Retire With Title and “Ruin Wrestling” in Explosive WWE Raw Promo

John Cena continued his scathing tirade against the WWE Universe during the March 24 edition of WWE RAW, marking the second week in a row that he openly berated the fans. Cena accused the audience of being "horrible people" and claimed he had studied them closely to understand just how vindictive they truly are.

Recalling past moments of fan backlash, Cena revisited the intense criticism he received after introducing the now-iconic spinner WWE Championship. He claimed the crowd mocked the belt as a “toy” and said their rejection cut deep. According to Cena, that rejection sparked his desire to get even.

Cena declared that his ultimate act of revenge would be to destroy what the fans love most—wrestling itself. Laying out his plan, Cena said he would capture the World Championship for a record-breaking 17th time at WrestleMania 41, only to immediately retire and take the title with him. This, he said, would force WWE to create a brand new title belt—one that fans would inevitably hate. He vowed to become the last true champion, stating, “The belt is coming home with me.”

Cena’s bitter speech was cut short when Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring. Rhodes told Cena he had made a serious mistake by threatening to desecrate the championship while he was still in the building. Cody reminded Cena of the immense dedication and hard work it took for him to reach the top.

In a moment filled with tension, Rhodes placed the championship down and told Cena to take it if he truly intended to follow through with his threat. Cena, however, opted to walk away in silence. As he exited, Rhodes warned him that he would leave both WrestleMania and WWE with nothing to show for his actions.