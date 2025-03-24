WWE Sets Women’s World Title Match with Special Referee for Next Week’s Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE has revealed several major segments and matches scheduled for next week’s episode of WWE Raw, which will air Monday at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on Netflix.

In a headline bout, IYO SKY will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship. Adding intrigue to the high-stakes encounter, Bianca Belair has been appointed as the special guest referee.

Also set for the show, Gunther will go one-on-one with Jey Uso in what is expected to be a hard-hitting contest.

Tensions are also set to rise as John Cena and Cody Rhodes will meet face-to-face, following recent developments that have kept fans speculating about their alignment and future plans.

Additionally, Logan Paul is scheduled to appear live as he prepares to call out AJ Styles, following weeks of online back-and-forth between the two.