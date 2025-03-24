El Grande Americano Dominates In-Ring Debut on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

El Grande Americano made a dominant first impression in singles competition during the March 24 edition of WWE Raw, securing a decisive victory over Dragon Lee. The match followed closely on the heels of his signature video package airing earlier in the show, setting the stage for his much-anticipated debut.

The bout ended in dramatic fashion when Americano tore off Lee’s mask before locking in a vicious ankle lock, forcing his opponent to submit. The shocking moment drew immediate reaction from the commentary team, who highlighted the shared finishing move with Chad Gable, further adding intrigue to Americano’s in-ring identity and future direction.