El Grande Americano Dominates In-Ring Debut on WWE Raw

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
El Grande Americano made a dominant first impression in singles competition during the March 24 edition of WWE Raw, securing a decisive victory over Dragon Lee. The match followed closely on the heels of his signature video package airing earlier in the show, setting the stage for his much-anticipated debut.
The bout ended in dramatic fashion when Americano tore off Lee’s mask before locking in a vicious ankle lock, forcing his opponent to submit. The shocking moment drew immediate reaction from the commentary team, who highlighted the shared finishing move with Chad Gable, further adding intrigue to Americano’s in-ring identity and future direction.
AMERICANO JUST UNMASKED DRAGON LEE 🤯🤯🤯— The Movement - Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 24, 2025
DRAGON LEE THEN TAPS OUT TO THE ANKLE LOCK!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/dxW6HuQfo3
⚡ Emmy Winner Richard Gadd Spotted in WWE Raw Crowd
Award-winning creator and actor Richard Gadd, best known for the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, was in attendance for the March 24 episod [...]— Ben Kerin Mar 24, 2025 05:30PM