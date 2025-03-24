WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
El Grande Americano Dominates In-Ring Debut on WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 24, 2025

El Grande Americano Dominates In-Ring Debut on WWE Raw

El Grande Americano made a dominant first impression in singles competition during the March 24 edition of WWE Raw, securing a decisive victory over Dragon Lee. The match followed closely on the heels of his signature video package airing earlier in the show, setting the stage for his much-anticipated debut.

The bout ended in dramatic fashion when Americano tore off Lee’s mask before locking in a vicious ankle lock, forcing his opponent to submit. The shocking moment drew immediate reaction from the commentary team, who highlighted the shared finishing move with Chad Gable, further adding intrigue to Americano’s in-ring identity and future direction.

