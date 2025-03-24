Emmy Winner Richard Gadd Spotted in WWE Raw Crowd

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Award-winning creator and actor Richard Gadd, best known for the hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer, was in attendance for the March 24 episode of WWE Raw at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Gadd, who is originally from Scotland, was spotted in the crowd during the live broadcast.

This is not Gadd's first brush with WWE programming. He was previously seen at the premiere event for WWE Raw’s Netflix launch in January, demonstrating his ongoing interest in the world of professional wrestling.

Baby Reindeer has garnered widespread acclaim, with Gadd earning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The series itself also took home the Emmy for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, cementing its place as one of Netflix's most critically celebrated offerings.