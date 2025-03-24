Jey Uso’s Mystery Partner Revealed on WWE Raw in Glasgow

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jey Uso recruited a surprise tag team partner for the March 24 edition of WWE Raw in Glasgow, Scotland.

In recent weeks, Jey Uso has been balancing his WrestleMania feud with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER while simultaneously clashing with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, collectively known as A-Town Down Under. Jey had already notched singles victories over both men, including a lightning-fast win over Theory.

Heading into tonight’s episode, a tag team match was confirmed, but Jey’s partner remained a mystery until showtime.

As Jey made his entrance, the mystery was revealed—his brother, Jimmy Uso, emerged to stand by his side. Commentary’s Michael Cole highlighted that this was the first time The Usos had competed as a team since defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

Jimmy recently re-entered the picture in Jey’s WrestleMania build after a backstage exchange with GUNTHER on SmackDown, where GUNTHER mocked both brothers for being “immature” enough to think Jey could win the World Heavyweight Championship.

In tonight’s tag match, The Usos reunited to defeat A-Town Down Under following their signature 1D finisher, with Jey scoring the pin on Austin Theory.

After the bell, GUNTHER ambushed Jimmy Uso. He then gained the advantage over Jey—until Jimmy returned with a steel chair in hand, forcing GUNTHER to retreat.

Notably, Jey attempted to rally against GUNTHER with a flurry of offense but slipped in the ring during his comeback. This appears to be a continuation of last week’s botched dive, now being integrated into a developing storyline.