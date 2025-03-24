North Carolina Considers Opening Wrestling Hall of Fame with Ric Flair in the Spotlight

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The state of North Carolina is exploring the possibility of establishing a professional wrestling hall of fame, and it appears they already have a frontrunner for one of the first inductees.

This week, the North Carolina Senate passed a bipartisan bill known as the “RIC FLAIR Act,” which proposes allocating $500,000 to study the feasibility of creating a wrestling hall of fame within the state. The news was initially reported by WRAL.

The funding from the bill will be directed to the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which has been tasked with evaluating the idea and submitting a comprehensive report by summer 2026.

Given that Ric Flair was billed from Charlotte, North Carolina during his legendary five-decade career, he is a natural choice to be featured prominently in such an institution. Flair’s extensive résumé includes high-profile tenures with WWE, WCW, TNA, and Jim Crockett Promotions—an influential promotion based in the state. His legacy makes him one of the most iconic figures to have represented North Carolina in the world of professional wrestling.

While numerous wrestling halls of fame already exist—including WWE’s Hall of Fame, the Cauliflower Alley Club, and the International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in Albany, New York—North Carolina could soon be home to another, with plans slowly beginning to take shape.