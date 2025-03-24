Elijah Holyfield Makes Debut on WWE LFG

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Elijah Holyfield, the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, is preparing to make his singles debut in WWE during the March 23, 2025 episode of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats). He will represent The Undertaker’s team in a featured match against Anthony Luke, who fights on behalf of Booker T’s team.

Holyfield’s in-ring journey began in December 2024 during a non-televised match prior to a live NXT broadcast, also against Anthony Luke. That match served as his official WWE debut following his signing with the company in November 2024.

Before stepping into the squared circle, Holyfield was a professional football player. The 27-year-old played college football at the University of Georgia and went undrafted in 2019. He spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Cincinnati Bengals before a knee injury in the summer of 2022 ended his NFL career. Holyfield first entered WWE’s radar during a tryout in July 2024 and officially signed later that year.

His wrestling aspirations are not without precedent in the family. Evander Holyfield made an appearance in WWE back in 2007, competing in a boxing exhibition on Saturday Night’s Main Event where he defeated Matt Hardy.